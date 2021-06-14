PBA waits as NCR now under 'GCQ with some restrictions'

CAN PBA teams finally practice in Metro Manila following another new quarantine classification by the government?

President Duterte on Monday night announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan have been placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with some restrictions for the period of June 16 to 30.

However, provinces inside the NCR+ bubble such as Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite have remained under GCQ with heightened restrictions for the same period.

At the moment, however, the implications on whether PBA teams can already practice in Metro Manila are still not clear, with Malacañang expecting to go into detail on the new GCQ classification on Tuesday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Although the PBA has been given the nod to conduct full practice and scrimmages in GCQ and MGCQ areas, the league was barred to do so under the GCQ with heightened restrictions category since sports facilities such as indoor basketball courts remained closed.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PBA teams are currently practicing in different areas, majority of them in Batangas where the province is, and has remained, under GCQ.

TNT and Meralco, meanwhile, are currently in a training camp in Ilocos Norte, while NLEX is holding its practices in Clark, Pampanga.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.