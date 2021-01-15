PBA teams need LGU, GAB clearance before resumption of practices

PBA ballclubs can start their respective team practices once given clearance by Local Government Units (LGUs) and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), which is tasked to inspect their respective training facilities.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said teams can begin training players individually as early as this Monday once cleared by the two government agencies.

The LGU permit and GAB inspection of all training facilities are part of the new protocols added to the previous ones by the JAO (Joint Administrative Order) group of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Diseases.

“Hindi ko alam kung aabot ng Jan. 18 kasi may bagong protocols na dinagdag ang GAB galing sa JAO. Kailangan ng permit ng LGUs at iinspeksyunin muna nila lahat ng facilities bago mag-practice,” said Marcial.

“Kung aabot ng Monday, e di Monday magsisimula na.“

A check with GAB chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra bared his office has yet to begin inspecting the PBA ballclubs' training facilities.

“We’re just waiting for the response and schedule ng inspection,” said Mitra in a text message.

Practice facilities of the 12 ballclubs are spread all over Metro Manila.

Reigning Philippine Cup champion Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix are both training at Upper Deck Sports Center (Pasig); TnT Tropang Giga is at Moro Lorenzo Sports Center (Quezon City); Alaska at Gatorade Hoops Center (Mandaluyong), Meralco at the company gym (Pasig), and Blackwater at the Aero Center Basketball Court (Quezon City).

San Miguel is at the Acropolis gym (Mandaluyong), Magnolia at Ronac gym (San Juan), Rain or Shine at NEGA gym/Reyes gym (San Juan/Mandaluyong), NorthPort at Green Meadows gym (Quezon City), Terrafirma at the Azure Urban and Resort Residences (Paranaque), and NLEX at its new home at the Epsilon Chi Center in UP-Diliman (Quezon City).

Additional personnel inside the gym have also been allowed.

Whereas before the restart of the 2020 Philippine Cup when only four players, a coach or trainer, and a health officer are granted access of the training facility on a per batch training, now it's five players and five team personnel.

“Lima-lima na. Hanggang limang players and limang personnel. Sa personnel, bahala sila kung dalawa o tatlong coaches. Kung gusto naman nila puwede yung lima puro utility,” said Marcial.

“Basta lima-lima sila. Players hindi puwedeng lumagpas sa lima,” the PBA chief said, adding individual practices will still be held by batches.

Scrimmages though, are not yet allowed as practices are limited to personal physical conditioning.

Like before, strict health and safety protocols will have to be followed before and after practices, like wearing of face masks and face shields, checking of temperatures, and disinfecting the entire facilities.

“Kung ano yung lahat na ginagawa dati, susundin pa rin yun,” said Marcial.

Five-on-five scrimmages will only be allowed once Metro Manila's quarantine protocol is finally lowered to Moderate General Community Quarantine (MGCQ). Currently, the National Capital Region is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until the end of January.

The league is looking to launch its 46th season on April 9.