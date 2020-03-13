PBA bars all teams from holding practice for the next two weeks

THE PBA has now barred all of its teams from conducting practices for the next two weeks beginning Saturday as another precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A memo sent to all the teams on Friday disallows teams from holding practices as well as scrimmages and other team-related activities.

“The Office of the Commissioner, with the approval of the PBA Board of Governors, will implement and strictly impose a two-week break from practices, scrimmages, and other related activities to ALL PBA TEAMS starting tomorrow, March 14 – Saturday until March 27 – Friday,” said the memo signed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Further instructions will be handed out as the league continues to assess the current situation,” said Marcial.

The PBA initially allowed practices following the suspension of games due to the COVID-19. However, the league decided not to allow practices as well a day after a resolution by the inter-agency task force that recommends the prohibition of mass gatherings, among others.

“We seek your utmost cooperation and compliance and enjoin everyone to keep safe and follow the guidelines set by our government health workers to avoid the spread of the virus,” the memo added.