PBA tweaks health protocols ahead of resumption of workouts

ADJUSTMENTS to the PBA health protocols have been made while teams await the formal start of players’ workouts.

According to Commissioner Willie Marcial, the health officer who will accompany the four players and the coach-trainer during workouts inside the training facility should have a medical background.

“Yung mag PT (physical therapist) pasok diyan,” said Marcial, noting that almost all 12 teams have PTs at their disposal.

After practice, players will now be allowed to shower.

“Dati hindi na kami nagpapa-shower after practice. Ngayon gusto nila magpa-shower na bago umuwi,” added the commissioner.

And unlike before when COVID testing is done every 10 days, now players’ testing will be made every two weeks.

“Ngayon every 14 days na,” said Marcial.

The modification was done through the initiatives of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) under chairman Baham Mitra.

The GAB chair earlier said guidelines under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) can be revised from time to time to adapt to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JAO is the joint guidelines signed by the GAB, Department of Health (DepEd), and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for professional leagues to follow – including the PBA – once they begin workouts.

“So the JAO is a working paper. Sa ngayon it works, but it’s open to amendments and revisions later on to adapt with what is happening,” said Mitra.

Resumption of workouts was shelved anew as the JAO is clear that group activities are not allowed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Metro Manila is under MECG from August 4 to 18.