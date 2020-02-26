PBA trade committee comes under fire for long delay in Erram deal

THE PBA trade committee has come under fire for taking too much time giving the green light to the deal surrounding big man Poy Erram.

No less than Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy questioned what more the committee needs from the three teams involved in the Elite, NLEX, and TnT in order to give the green light to the controversial trade.

He noted a lot of revisions had already been made on the original deal that is now on its second week, and yet, the trade has not been approved as of Tuesday when the league already launched its coming 45th season.

“Why is it taking them so long? The trade has been hanging that (everybody) couldn’t move forward,” said Sy.

NLEX also came out with the statement about the trade on its social media account on Wednesday.

“Our organization heeded the advice of the committee and complied with the requests for revisions,” it said. “We believe the latest proposal is advantageous to all teams, and respectfully, hope that the committee will move forward to give the teams adequate time to prepare for the new season.”

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said TnT is willing to wait for the trade to be approved, but while he said having a trade committee is good, he also noted that ‘in a sense it’s very powerful.’

So far the Erram trade has been the longest in record to be scrutinized and deliberated on by the trade committee.

Sy said commissioner Willie Marcial should already come in and decide on the trade.

“It’s about time Com Willy Marcial comes in and decides,” said the Blackwater team owner, casting doubt on the role of the trade committee which he said could either be helpful or another red tape in the trade process.

While Marcial heads the five-man trade committee, he will only vote on a particular deal to break an impasse in case of a 2-2 decision.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro is the one delegated by Marcial to study trade proposals submitted before his office.