PBA trade committee orders revision of three-team Poy Erram trade

THE committee that reviews players’ trades in the PBA has asked the parties involved in the Poy Erram deal to make certain revisions for the transaction to be approved.

The parties involved, namely, TnT Katropa, Blackwater, and NLEX were told about the changes on Tuesday or a day after the papers were submitted to the league office in Libis, Quezon City.

Officials of the three ballclubs are deep into discussion in modifying the trade that centers on the 6-foot-8 Erram being acquired by the Katropa.

However, only additional draft picks will be included in the new trade proposal as per SPIN.ph sources.

The key players involved though remains the same, with TnT still the destination for Erram, last year’s top Defensive Player and considered one of the best big men in the PBA today.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Anthony Semerad is also bound for NLEX, and the duo of Ed Daquioag and Marion Magat ending up with Blackwater.

The revision is just the latest the trade has undergone, which at one point had the Road Warriors asking for the services of Don Trollano from the Elite, the former Adamson wingman being a former player of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao while he was still with NLEX.

Veteran and former MVP Kelly Williams was also once in the mix in the early phase of the trade, but was reportedly nixed by the Road Warriors.

Magat meanwhile, is likely to end up with NLEX again but will only be eligible to transfer team by the second conference as a player previously traded can’t go back to his mother ballclub at least until after two conferences away.