PBA to welcome back fans next week upon return to Big Dome

THE PBA is headed back 'home' by next week.

The pro league was finally given the go signal by the Quezon City local government to play its Governors Cup games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where fans will also be welcomed back to the games.

Commissioner Willie Marcial made the announcement on Friday night after the Alaska-San Miguel game at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City, which had hosted the first two weeks of the import-flavored conference.

Games will be played at the Big Dome starting on Dec. 15 until the end of the year, including the final leg and grand finals of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Full vaccinations mandatory

This marks the first time fans get to watch the games live since March 8, 2020 during the opener of the league's 45th season between San Miguel and Magnolia.

Three days after, the PBA hierarchy decided to postpone the rest of the season indefinitely due to the increasing COVID-10 cases in the country.

Marcial said fans are required to be fully vaccinated to be able to watch the games and they need to present their vaccination card and at least one government ID.

The Big Dome could accommodate 3,000 to 4,000 people during game day, including 350 personnel representing teams and players, PBA staff personnel, along with television crews and panel, he added.

The league expects the number of people to be allowed in the venue to gradually increase once the National Capital Region (NCR) is declared under Alert Level 1 from its current Alert Level 2 status.

Marcia said games of the season-ending meet would also be played at the Mall of Asia Arena by next year.

The local government unit of Pasay City had actually given the league the go-signal to accept fans following their meeting this week, but the league is unable book a schedule as MoA will be hosting the MPBL Invitational from Dec. 11 to 21 and other special events for the holiday season.

