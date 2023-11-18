Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 18
    PBA

    PBA chief to suspend ref for blunder call late in Terrafirma-NLEX match

    There was little or no contact in the last-second call that sent Robinson to the line with a chance to send the game into overtime
    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    thomas robinson terrafirma vs nlex
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO - The PBA is looking to suspend the game official who called a foul on Terrafirma with a second remaining in its PBA Commissioner's Cup game against NLEX and the outcome of the match on the line.

    READ Terrafirma wins rare back-to-back games as NLEX import blows tying free throw

    Commissioner Willie Marcial said there should have been no foul called on Andreas Cahilig that resulted in two free throws by import Thomas Robinson with a second left in the game at the Ynares Center.

    The Dyip led 113-111 when the foul was called. There was very little to no contact in the play.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Sususpendihin namin yung referee," said Marcial without batting an eyelash.

      Robinson though, failed to take advantage and send the game into overtime as he missed the second of his foul shots, allowing the Dyip to escape with the win.

      Terrafirma win two in a row

      The Dyip have now won two in a row to raise their record to 2-1 overall.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Game officials who worked the game were Rommel Gruta (crew chief), Jerry Narandan, Nino Cortez, and Bryan Pedaro.

      NLEX lost for the second time in three games and failed to follow up its huge 117-113 overtime win over San Miguel the other night.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again