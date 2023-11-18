PBA chief to suspend ref for blunder call late in Terrafirma-NLEX match

ANTIPOLO - The PBA is looking to suspend the game official who called a foul on Terrafirma with a second remaining in its PBA Commissioner's Cup game against NLEX and the outcome of the match on the line.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said there should have been no foul called on Andreas Cahilig that resulted in two free throws by import Thomas Robinson with a second left in the game at the Ynares Center.

The Dyip led 113-111 when the foul was called. There was very little to no contact in the play.

"Sususpendihin namin yung referee," said Marcial without batting an eyelash.

Robinson though, failed to take advantage and send the game into overtime as he missed the second of his foul shots, allowing the Dyip to escape with the win.

Terrafirma win two in a row

The Dyip have now won two in a row to raise their record to 2-1 overall.

Game officials who worked the game were Rommel Gruta (crew chief), Jerry Narandan, Nino Cortez, and Bryan Pedaro.

NLEX lost for the second time in three games and failed to follow up its huge 117-113 overtime win over San Miguel the other night.

