PBA to stage two-conference season under a semi-bubble format

THE PBA is looking at a 10-month, two-conference season in 2021.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the league board has approved a four-month Philippine Cup and a six-month Governors’ Cup for the coming year.

Vargas said the PBA is eyeing a semi-bubble setup for the coming season.

Vargas said the PBA is looking to open its season on April 11, if the league gets an approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“What we want is a non-bubble,” said Vargas at the end of the league’s two-day planning session at the PBA office in Quezon City. “If we go for a bubble, it’s going to be very expensive for the PBA to do. We are working that we are able to do a semi-bubble.”

Under a semi-bubble, all teams will only be required to travel from home to the venue during the season, with strict health protocols to be implemented.

The 2021 season will also see a return of imports playing in the PBA for the Governors’ Cup although they are expected to also undergo guidelines before being allowed to see action in the league.

The Governors’ Cup, which makes a return after it was called off last season due to the pandemic, will also have a double round-robin tournament, hence the need to stage the conference for six months.

“It is our hope to be able to bring 10 months of basketball to the Philippines starting April 11,” Vargas said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he has learned that the IATF is already discussing the league’s request to hold the season. PBA officials previously had a meeting with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Sen. Bong Go regarding the coming season of the league.

“Mukhang ngayon, may meeting ang IATF. Baka i-tackle na ‘yung request natin. Kasi nagbigay tayo ng letter. Nasa Task Force na ‘yung letter. Sinabihan ako kanina na mukhang ngayon isasalang ‘yung request natin sa Task Force. Nakapila na ang ating request,” he said.

