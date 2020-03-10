PBA to shelve games for one week as precaution to virus threat

THE safety of its fans its foremost concern, the PBA will postpone Philippine Cup games scheduled over the next week due to the rising confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The decision was made by the entire PBA board in consultation with Commissioner Willie Marcial in an emergency meeting on Tuesday night.

As it is, the scheduled doubleheader between NorthPort and NLEX and Tnt Katropa against Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday will not push through.

The league has scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference at the PBA office in Libis to announce the course of action taken by the board.

Also shelved are PBA D-League Aspirant Cup games and the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament until further notice.

Likely to be called off too, is the first out of town game this season between Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater set on Saturday in Balanga, Bataan.

The league will assess the situation on a day to day basis guided by the parameters set by the Department of Health and World Health Organization.

The league added it is its paramount duty and responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the fans, players, teams, officials and staff.