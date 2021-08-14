PBA to resume season on Aug. 29 on initiative of players: source

PBA players are eager to return to action and are pitching in as the league faces a more expensive “semi-bubble” setup in Pampanga, possibly starting on Aug. 29.

Sources told Spin.ph that the team captains led by Ginebra superstar LA Tenorio have agreed to take care of some of the expenses so that the league can resume play at Clark.

The PBA has put Philippine Cup games on hold while NCR is under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Tenorio met with fellow team captains two weeks ago and have agreed to help their ballclubs with the cost of playing in a “semi-bubble” setup.

Under the set-up, players and coaching staff will shoulder the hotel accommodation, food and daily transportation of their respective teams.

The league has yet to announce plans for the resumption of the games.

The source said the plan is for the PBA delegation to arrive in Pampanga for the RT PCR tests and quarantine on Aug. 21, with a tentative date of restart on Aug. 29.

“Nag-usap usap kami at pumayag na rin yung mga team captains na this time, kami naman muna,” said one source.

“Kasi gusto lang naming matuloy na muna to saka gusto nating pasayahin yung mga fans, masyado na tayong maraming problemang kinakaharap,” he added.

Each team will book a hotel of their own choice, unlike during the last bubble when the PBA billeted all teams at the Quest Hotel in Clarkfield Pampanga.

“So minus alalahanin na to sa PBA at sa mga teams namin,” he said.

“We want to help the Filipino people survive this pandemic by giving them sports entertainment,” another source bared.

