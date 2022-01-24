PBA targets Governors' Cup resumption in first week of February

THE PBA board has agreed to resume the 2021 Governors’ Cup by the first week of February pending approval of different government agencies.

In a statement released following an emergency board meeting on Monday afternoon, the PBA board said Commissioner Willie Marcial is already waiting for the go-signal from the government and concerned LGUs for the resumption of scrimmages.

The PBA will then give each team 10 days to scrimmage before returning to action.

Details, like on where the games will be played, have yet to be revealed by the PBA, which was forced to postpone the games indefinitely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases last December, just days after allowing the return of fans in the stands.

Just before the postponement, the PBA had moved its games to the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which is now on the high of possible venues for the games along with the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

The league cited the slowing of the infection rate in the National Capital Region in its decision to push through with the conference instead of scrapping it.

“As cases of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila start to slow down, the PBA board ... unanimously agreed to resume action in the Governors' Cup by the first week of February,” said the league in the statement.

With the alarming spike in cases blamed to the contagious Omicron variant, the league also suspended the conduct of scrimmages indefinitely, with teams reverting back to training in small groups.

Marcial last week also admitted that the league was also not spared from infections, not just within the teams but also gameday personnel such as referees and table officials.

