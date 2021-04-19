PBA to meet team representatives on what lies ahead of new season

THE PBA will be holding a meeting among representatives of the 12 teams on Tuesday as the league briefs them on how to move forward for the opening of the league’s 46th season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial is going to talk to managers, head coaches, and captains or top player of all teams as he will appraise them of the plans and measures the league is going to take in a bid to finally kick off the season-opening Philippine Cup.

The meeting will be held virtually shortly after lunch.

“Schedule namin bukas meeting with Com. Willie. Managers, head coaches, and players,” one team manager disclosed to SPIN.ph but would rather remain anonymous.

Calls made to Marcial have yet been replied as of post time.

The talk with team representatives comes on the heels of a separate board meeting held Monday presided by league Chairman Ricky Vargas and Marcial as they tackled several issues concerning league finances, vaccination, and whether to mount another bubble or semi-bubble setup for the coming season.

Board members remained tightlipped on what was agreed upon during the meeting pending a press conference Tuesday afternoon to be attended by Marcial, Vargas, and Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales.

“I think they will present to us kung anuman yung napag-usapan or napag-kasunduan ng Board nung meeting nila (kanina),” added the same team manager.

