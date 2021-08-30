Covid cases in six PBA teams will force stoppage of season

THE PBA will be implementing additional protocols in the conduct of the 2021 Philippine Cup semi-bubble in Pampanga.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league has required teams to undergo antigen testing on the morning of each game once the season resumes at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

This is in addition to the weekly RT-PCR testing every Monday that is being conducted since the start of the conference.

“Before the game, i-aantigen ka sa umaga. ‘Yun ang mga dinagdag natin na protocols. Marami ring dinagdag na protocols ang DVHSU, Pampanga, at CDC (Clark Development Corporation) kaya pinagsama-sama na,” said Marcial.

The PBA is set to re-open its season on Wednesday at the earliest after being granted by the Pampanga provincial government and DHVSU the clearance to play their games in the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) area.

Despite being in an MGCQ area, Marcial said teams' travel will be restricted to hotel to venue and back even though the games will no longer be under a bubble format just like last year.

Marcial said stricter protocols were put in place to avoid infection among the teams that will lead to stoppage of play, regardless of the community quarantine classification of Pampanga.

“Kapag sinabi ng Pampanga na ECQ sila, hindi sila MGCQ or GCQ, hindi tayo maglalaro,” said Marcial. “May threshold tayo na pinagusapan with IATF and DOH sa teams. Meron na kapag six teams nagka-positive, may threshold ‘yun, tigil ang liga."

In their recent meeting heading into the resumption of the season, Marcial urged the players to follow the protocols implemented especially now where teams are billeted not in one place but in hotels and resorts around Pampanga.

“Para matuloy ito, nasa sa inyo talaga kasi hiwa-hiwalay,” said Marcial.

