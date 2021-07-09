PBA begins long-delayed season with triple-header, simple opening rites

THE PBA gets its 46th season underway with triple-headers to be played four times a week in a bid to get two conferences in after a long delay.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said from from the opening on July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, triple headers will be the norm for the league for amonth until the inaugural 3x3 tournament gets off the ground.

“Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday triple header tayo lagi puwera pag pumasok na after a month ang 3x3,” said Marcial in an online media conference on Friday announcing the IATF clearance for the PBA's 2021 season.

“Pag pumasok na ang 3x3 double header na lang tayo.”

Traditional parade scrapped

Games will start at 12:30 p.m. and end by 7 p.m. under a closed-circuit format that will limit the movement of players, coaches, officials and league staff to home and venue. Sunday triple bills start at 2:30 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

The elimination-round schedule will be announced on Monday.

A simple ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. will usher the season, which was delayed for close to four months after COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and neighboring provinces hit new highs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The traditional team parade with their muses has been scrapped since only a limited number of people will be allowed inside the venue. Some embers of the PBA board will be attending the opening rites virtually.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Simpleng-simple lang,”was how Marcial described the opening.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.