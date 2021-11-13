Why it's impractical for teams to change imports mid-conference amid pandemic

IF bringing in imports this pandemic for the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup wasn’t easy, changing one would also be an even more difficult.

PBA imports news

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA will follow the government’s protocols on the entry of foreigners when it comes to changing imports mid-conference, a usual practice for teams pre-pandemic when their original picks didn’t pan out as what they were expecting.

But with the whole world still in the pandemic and with the PBA following the government’s rules, replacement imports will not have any special treatment and will have to undergo the protocols including the quarantine period before they be allowed to play for the Governors’ Cup.

“Kung magpapalit sila ng import, kailangang sundin natin kung ano ang sinasabi ng gobyerno,” said Marcial.

This will be the first time that the PBA will play with imports during the pandemic, with the Governors’ Cup set to usher in possibly on November 28, hopefully at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig under a closed-circuit bubble or even in front of an audience at a different stadium.

Continue reading below ↓

All teams have listed their imports led by Justin Brownlee, who will look to lead Barangay Ginebra to a third straight Governors’ Cup crown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Also coming in are Mike Harris of Magnolia, Paul Harris of Phoenix, KJ McDaniels of NLEX, Henry Walker of Rain or Shine, Olu Ashaolu of Alaska, Brendan Brown of San Miguel, McKenzie Moore of TNT, Shabazz Muhammad of Meralco, Jaylen Bond of Blackwater, Cameron Forte of NorthPort, and Antonio Hester of Terrafirma.

Continue reading below ↓

Changing imports during the conference might be an impractical move for teams usually play twice a week. Following a 10 to 14 day quarantine, it might take at least three games before the replacement import could play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial hopes that there will be a time that quarantine restrictions would be eased during the conference.

“Kung by December, puwede na pumasok ang mga turista, puwede nang walang quarantine. Maganda. Pero kapag sinabi ng government na kailangang kumuha ng special visa sa DFA, papadala sa embahada, kailangang ganito katagal ang quarantine, susundin natin. Sana by December, maluwag na,” said Marcial.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.