Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 7
    PBA

    PBA set to donate P1M worth of PPEs for COVID-19 frontliners

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA will donate P1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help in the battle against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board of governors approved the donation during an online meeting on Tuesday.

    Marcial said the donation will be given to hospitals which are in dire need of such PPEs.

    “Ako ang point person at ako rin ang magsu-suggest kung anong ospital at ‘yung mas nangangailangan na ospital,” said Marcial.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The noble move came as the country looks to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the health industry.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The PBA is also affected by the pandemic as the league suspended games as well as team activities such as practices due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in the entire Luzon.

      The league is already moving towards a two-conference season following the government’s decision to extend the ECQ until April 30.PBA to

      Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
      All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
      The email address you entered is invalid.
      Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again