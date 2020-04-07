PBA set to donate P1M worth of PPEs for COVID-19 frontliners

THE PBA will donate P1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help in the battle against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board of governors approved the donation during an online meeting on Tuesday.

Marcial said the donation will be given to hospitals which are in dire need of such PPEs.

“Ako ang point person at ako rin ang magsu-suggest kung anong ospital at ‘yung mas nangangailangan na ospital,” said Marcial.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The noble move came as the country looks to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the health industry.

The PBA is also affected by the pandemic as the league suspended games as well as team activities such as practices due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in the entire Luzon.

The league is already moving towards a two-conference season following the government’s decision to extend the ECQ until April 30.PBA to