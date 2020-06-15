PBA officials convene to discuss sanctions against Tab Baldwin

THE PBA will announce the sanction on TNT assistant coach Tab Baldwin on Tuesday for his controversial comments about the league, its officiating and coaches.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league’s technical committee will convene on Tuesday to discuss the penalty to be imposed on Baldwin for his comments which they deemed “detrimental to the league.”

The decision will come a day after Marcial spoke with Baldwin in video conference which the concurrent Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director sought to air his side.

The PBA commissioner said Baldwin apologized for the comments which he felt were 'taken out of context' during the 45-minute meeting.

“Nag-apologize siya. Sinasabi niya na it was taken out of context," said Marcial. "Sabi ko, eto ‘yung tamang venue kung may gusto kang sabihin."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Baldwin said he'll accept whatever decision the league hands down, Marcial said.

Phoenix coach Louie Alas was the last coach to be slapped with a penalty for comments that are deemed detrimental to the league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He was suspended for two games and fined P40,000 for his statements in the aftermath of Calvin Abueva's scrap with TNT import Terrence Jones last year.

In 2002, then Talk ‘N Text coach Bill Bayno was fined P200,000 for calling the PBA a “San Miguel league” during a rant against the league’s officiating.