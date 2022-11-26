PBA shortens Governors' Cup to give way to Gilas' SEA Games redemption bid

THE PBA is set to compress its schedule for the Governors’ Cup to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation and participation for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

PBA Governors' Cup shortened

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said board of governors approved the condensing of the Governors’ Cup schedule which means tripleheaders and additional game days will be slated during the conference.

Marcial said the Governors’ Cup was supposed to end sometime in May, the month where the SEA Games will be held.

But with the decision to compress the schedule for the Governors’ Cup, Marcial said the season-ending conference will end earlier in anticipation to the PBA players possibly joining the SEA Games where Gilas Pilipinas looks to retain the gold medal in the region.

“Baka tayo pa rin ang sumali sa SEA Games. Matatapos tayo ng mga May 10. Ang SEA Games, May 5 to 17. Baka maglaro tayo ng Thursday or may tripleheader. Kailangan bilisan para mabigyan ng time na makapag-practice kahit ilang araw or ilang linggo bago mag-SEA Games,” said Marcial on Saturday.

Gilas Pilipinas is eager to regain lost glory in the SEA Games after it settled for a silver medal with a loss to Indonesia in Hanoi last June.

At the moment, the direction of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the SEA Games is to send the best team possible. The SEA Games will also be held months before Gilas Pilipinas see action in the Fiba Basketball World Cup that the country is hosting in August.