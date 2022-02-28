PBA to allow 100-percent audience capacity under Alert Level 1

IT’S like the good old time again for the PBA.

Attendance in games of the season-ending Governors Cup will be back to 100 percent capacity at the Smart Araneta Coliseum starting on Wednesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the decision to allow fans back into full capacity at the Big Dome was made after the NCR Plus and other neighboring provinces were finally declared under Alert Level 1 beginning March 1.

The same health protocols however, shall still be applied for live audience as fans will be required to present their vaccination card as proof they have been fully jabbed for COVID-19, along with a proof of valid ID.

The Wednesday doubleheader will feature NorthPort against Blackwater at 4 p.m., followed by the showdown between the top teams in Magnolia versus Meralco.

Under Alert Level 2, the league only allowed a 50 percent audience capacity inside the Big Dome and the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Sunday doubleheader pitting Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma and Magnolia against San Miguel drew a crowd of 3,561 at the Ynares Center.

