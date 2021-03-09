PBA drafting new rules to better address Parks, Slaughter cases

THE PBA is set to draft stronger policies to better address issues between players and their mother teams.

PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas disclosed the league decided to form a study group to take a look at various cases, such as Ray Parks' recent issue with TnT Tropang Giga.

The group will be headed by vice-chairman Bobby Rosales, the league announced during a virtual press conference on Tuesday after it concluded a two-day planning session prior to the start of the 46th season.

Vargas however, clarified the move was not merely a knee-jerk reaction to Parks’ recent decision to skip playing for TnT this season due to what he termed as ‘personal reasons.’

“We are looking at several policies that not only thought about RayRay, but also thought about the current situation,” said the TnT board of governor.

Vargas said Rosales will be joined in the study group by several lawyers, who he refused to name until they are officially signed in.

“Some of them I can’t mention because we have yet to invite them,” added Vargas, who also mentioned a former league commissioner might be part of the group.

Specifically, Vargas said the group will take a look at what constitutes a leave of absence, or what the legal options should be if a player who is under contract wants to play somewhere else.

The group will also look into cases where players with expired contracts look to play overseas, or players who don’t want to be drafted and prefer to play for the national team, Vargas added.

“These are all the issues facing us squarely as the PBA has gotten more universal since there are a lot of good talent here that the world is looking at them also especially in Asia,” Vargas said. “So all these have to be reviewed and addressed.”

As for Parks, Vargas said the troubled third-year guard remained in ‘radio silence’ since posting on his Instagram account his decision to take a leave of absence in the league for the coming season.

“There’s no update on RayRay. He’s not gotten in touch with us, or to me personally, he’s not gotten in touch with me,” he added.

But contrary to rumors, Vargas said TnT offered the 28-year-old Parks a contract after his last one expired.

“Oo naman. It’s with the Commissioner’s Office a long time ago,” said Vargas.

“Meron, may offer,” seconded Commissioner Willie Marcial, who joined Vargas in the virtual press conference along with Rosales and board of governors Richard Bachmann (Alaska), also chairman of PBA 3x3, and Al S. Panlilio (Meralco), who is president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Parks is the second high-profile player in two seasons to take a sabbatical from the PBA after big man Greg Slaughter made a similar move with Barangay Ginebra last year.

The 7-foot Slaughter later decided to return and sign a new contract with the Kings, who went on and deal him to NorthPort in exchange for Christian Standhardinger.