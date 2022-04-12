PBA teams up with official equipment, flooring supplier

The Phillippine Basketball Association (PBA) has teamed up with FiberKinetics, a leading company that deals in sports equipment and flooring.

“We welcome FiberKinetics to the PBA. Isa ito sa mga partnerships na makakatulong sa atin,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial during Friday’s contract signing at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Under the agreement, FiberKinetics will be the exclusive PBA licensee for sports equipment and flooring.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will also provide the PBA3x3 with the court, goal post and shot clock next season once games are regularly held in different malls and other Metro Manila landmarks.

“The PBA has always held the highest standards for Philippine basketball and we are deeply honored to collaborate with them and bring these ideals of excellence into our basketball court projects,” said Ian Navarroza, FiberKinetics business unit head.

Serving communities

“Every court that we do is a privilege for us to serve communities and institutions. With our partnership with the PBA, we can serve the industry better through a unified direction in setting higher standards for sports facilities across the country," added Engr. Efren Navarroza, president, PH Fibertech Industries, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

FiberKinetics carry Sport System, Canica, and other great brands from around the world to offer world-class sports equipment, flooring systems, scoring and timing systems, as well as other specialized solutions for the sports architecture and construction industry.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.