PBA teams undergo second round of swab testing inside Clark bubble

ANGELES CITY – The second round of swab testing procedures among PBA teams began during the week, marking the first time players were tested while the Philippine Cup bubble is ongoing.

The first teams that arrived inside the Clark Freeport last Sept. 28 went through the process starting Monday, followed by the second batch of ballclubs.

Testing is expected to be completed by weekend.

Under strict PBA protocols, all players, coaches, officials, and personnel will be swab tested every two weeks. They were first tested upon entering the bubble.

Unlike before when everybody has ben isolated inside their rooms while waiting for the results of the testing, teams can now proceed with scrimmages while waiting for the test results.

“Na-test na rin naman lahat kasi before and nandito na tayo sa loob ng bubble, kaya hindi na ganun katagal yung paghihintay ng mga test result,” said league Commissioner Willie Marcial.

The entire PBA family all tested negative the first time testing was done.

