PBA teams still can't practice in NCR+ under new protocols

PRACTICES and scrimmages are still not allowed in Metro Manila even after health protocols in the area were downgraded to the general community quarantine (GCQ) with some restrictions from June 16 to 30.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the status of PBA teams remained unchanged following the government’s announcement on Monday night.

Marcial also noted that government pronouncements indicated that only non-contact sports will be allowed under the ‘GCQ with some restrictions’ classification.

That means PBA teams will continue to hold full practices and scrimmages out of town in areas under GCQ such as Batangas, Ilocos Norte, and Pampanga under a home-to-venue-to-home set-up.

TNT is currently in Ilocos Norte for its second training bubble, while NLEX is practicing in Pampanga. Meralco is training in Batangas City but will also be heading back to Ilocos Norte.

With practices still being held outside Metro Manila, the PBA is no longer speculating on when the possible opening of the 2021 season will occur.

Previously, the PBA targeted a June 25 opening or right after the country’s hosting of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, but the possibility dimmed after the government announced the new classifications.

