PBA teams allowed to practice in Metro Manila as NCR+ shifts to GCQ

PBA teams can now practice in Metro Manila after the NCR+ bubble was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from May 15 to 31.

President Duterte announced the new classification of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan during his Talk to the People on Thursday night.

The PBA recently got the nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force to hold full practices and scrimmages in areas under GCQ and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), which could pave the way for the 2021 season to finally get underway.

Batangas City was being prepared as the venue for the practices of PBA teams in the event that Metro Manila stays at modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

There might not be a need for PBA teams to go south or even north with Ilocos Norte also offered to serve as host for the league’s practice sessions under a bubble set-up following the reclassification of NCR+.

Meralco could be the first team to get practices underway, having completed the protocols on testing by the league.

