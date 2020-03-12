PBA teams Magnolia, NorthPort begin holding practices behind closed doors

NORTHPORT and Magnolia are just two of the PBA teams which began practicing behind closed doors in light of the growing cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Batang Pier and Hotshots imposed their closed-door policies on Thursday, or just a day after the league suspended games of the Philippine Cup 'until further notice' as measures to ensure the safety of the fans, players, teams, officials, and staff.

"No visitors will be allowed during practice," read the long memo issued by the Batang Pier.

Temperature check is also being required at the team practice facility at the Green Meadows gym.

The abundance of alcohol and hand sanitizers is common inside the gym of which common areas are being disinfected everyday.

Meanwhile, the Hotshots through media liason Reena Dimaculangan Del Mundo, also announced on social media that the franchise is taking similar safety measures.

"In light of the COVID-19 situation, the Magnolia Hotshots will implement closed door practices effective March 12, 2020," the statement read.

"The health and safety of our staff, players, and fans remain to be our top priority during this period."

Temperature reading is required before entering the RONAC gym, while alcohol and sanitizers are provided for the team, too, according to Del Mundo.