PBA teams can't wait to have rookies from ongoing MPBL, NCAA seasons

SOME PBA teams are excited to take a closer look at their MPBL and NCAA draftees once their season is over.

Blackwater and NLEX are among the teams that drafted players who are either still under contract with their MPBL teams or still playing out their final collegiate career in the NCAA. But despite that situation, they were impressed with their showing with their teams and even during practices.

Bossing head coach Jeff Cariaso said they are keeping an eye on James Kwekuteye of Bacoor and Archie Concepcion of Pampanga as they wait for their MPBL commitments to be fulfilled.

Cariaso also said Clifford Jopia of San Beda is also targeting to be part of the roster as soon as the NCAA is over.

The MPBL is currently in the playoffs with Pampanga and Bacoor among the teams that are still playing.

“We are actually really high on James,” said Cariaso. “We are excited with him.”

“Every once in a while, it happened just twice, but Jopia, kapag may free day siya, he comes to practice and we limit what he can do. We don’t want him to get injured. Going through drills and up and down the court with the guys, we are excited about him.

“It’s not often that you draft a 6-9 guy. He is a project but he still has to learn to play in the league but he is something that can be useful for us.”

“He (Concepcion) is really the one I’m intrigued about. In all honestly, hindi ko pa siya nakikita as much as I like to. He had two practices with us but I like his potential. Him being able to crack the line-up, we will see but having that young talent that we are excited to have in our line-up,” said Cariaso.

Road Warriors coach Frankie Lim said they also plan to sign their second round draft choice Jhan Nermal, who also plays for Bacoor, and Enoch Valdez, still suiting up for Lyceum.

“Magaling, shooter sa labas, matakaw sa rebounds,” said Lim of Nermal.

“’Yung Valdez, isa pa ‘yun. Long arms, nice body, mataas tumalon, at takbo ng takbo."

“Malaki ang ibabago ng team ng NLEX because of my rookies, (Ritchie) Rodger, Nermal, and Valdez,” said Lim.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said former Mapua player Adrian Nocum is also in the hunt for a roster after already attending practices with the team following San Juan’s exit in the playoffs.

“Nakapag-practice na rin sa amin ng ilang beses at natutuwa ako sa nakikita ko,” said Guiao on Nocum.

