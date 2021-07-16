PBA teams finally allowed to resume practices in NCR

FINALLY, PBA teams are back at the confines of their homes.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) notified the league on Friday that all 12 ballclubs can start practicing at their respective training facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Commissioner Willie Marcial disclosed about the matter shortly after the game between Alaska and Blackwater that kicked off the league’s 46th season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

No more road trips

That meant all team practices and scrimmages can now be done in gyms where ballclubs used to train in the past before they were transferred to Batangas City and Pampanga following the recent lockdown imposed by the government after the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Alaska practices at the Gatorade Hoops (Mandaluyong), Blackwater at Aero gym (Quezon City), Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix at the Upperdeck gym (separate court in Pasig), Magnolia at Ronac gym (San Juan), Meralco at Meralco gym (Pasig), and NLEX at UP Epsilon gym (Quezon City).

The other teams are NorthPort at Greenmeadows (Quezon City), Rain or Shine at Reyes gym (Mandaluyong), San Miguel at Acropolis gym (Quezon City), Terrafirma at Azure Urban Residences and Resort (Paranaque), and TnT Tropang Giga at the Moro Lorenzo gym (Quezon City).

Commissioner Willie Marcial thanked MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos and General Manager Jojo Garcia for the support they extended to Asia’s pioneering pro league.

