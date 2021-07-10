PBA teams can once again make trades starting Monday

PBA teams can still make trades before the 46th season begins on Friday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said PBA squads can once again make trade deals beginning Monday, 12 noon – a few days before the 2021 season will be held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

A trade moratorium was in effect during the stoppage of training when Metro Manila and nearby provinces were classified as modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) a few months ago.

The most recent trade that occurred this year came in March, a few days before the PBA draft, when Barangay Ginebra acquired NorthPort’s 2020 (Season 46) second-round pick in exchange for Jerick Balanza and the Gin Kings’ 2020 second-round pick.

Blockbuster trades have so far occurred in 2021, one of the biggest of which is Christian Standhardinger’s move to Barangay Ginebra from NorthPort for Greg Slaughter.

CJ Perez was also shipped during the year, when he was dealt from Terrafirma to powerhouse San Miguel for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and the Beermen’s 2020 first-round pick.

Former Alaska teammates Vic Manuel and Calvin Abueva were also moved to Phoenix and Magnolia respectively following trade transactions.

Draft picks were also moved, with NLEX’s No. 4 selection transferred to TNT that eventually became Michael Williams.

