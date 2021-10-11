PBA teams careful to sign imports as second conference still uncertain

PBA teams particularly those ousted in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup have already begun the search for imports for the second conference.

Phoenix Super LPG and Rain or Shine said they are already looking at possible candidates even though it remains unsure whether a reinforced conference will be played at all.

“We are doing it now, we are looking at imports already, medyo mahirap lang kasi wala pang go-signal ng government. Kami naman, may list na kaming tinitignan,” said Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson on Monday.

“We’re starting to compile our short list of imports but no final decision yet until we’ve discussed our options with management,” said ROS coach Chris Gavina.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra has already expressed its intent on bringing back Justin Brownlee to the fold after a quarterfinal exit in the Philippine Cup.

The PBA is targeting a mid-November import-laced conference, a first for the league during the pandemic, but pending the go-signal from government authorities.

The league will impose a height limit of 6-foot-6 for the imports, who should be fully vaccinated in order to play in the second conference.

Under the circumstances, however, teams are expecting challenges in the recruitment of an import for the second conference as the PBA hopes to get a go-signal from the government.

“The challenge to that is hindi pa rin namin alam kung tutuloy. Hindi ka masyadong makapag-commit sa mga agents kasi may mga opportunities din sa iba,” said Robinson, whose team finished 11th during the last time an import saw action in the PBA during the 2019 Philippine Cup.

