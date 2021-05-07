PBA teams can start full practices, scrimmages by May 18 at the earliest

THE PBA expects its teams to start full practices and scrimmages by May 18 at the earliest once new, and tighter, health protocols are put in place.

The pro league on Friday was given clearance by the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) to begin full practices in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and MGCG, but under guidelines stricter than those required in last year's bubble season at Clark.

Marcial said the PBA will require all teams to undergo RT-PCR swab testing twice before beginning practice, seven days before and two days before. Regular testing will also be conductedevery 10 days, less than the 14-day period in between testing during last year’s bubble season.

The protocols were presented by the league last Wednesday to the IATF. The PBA request to be allowed to resume practices was approved a day later.

“Sinabi natin ang mga protocols. Sinabi namin na bago mag-practice, iba na ang swab testing natin. Seven days before practice, test ka. Two days before practice, test ka at naka-isolation ka rin," Marcial said.

"Dati every 14 days ang swab testing. Ngayon every 10 days na," he added. “Kung seven days, magsisimula tayo by [May] 10 [testing], siguro by May 18 magsisimula na tayo."

Marcial admitted he was informed about the approval of the league’s request on Thursday, but specific details have not been divulged then.

Nevertheless, Marcial said he has already coordinated with Games and Amusements Board [GAB] chairman Baham Mitra about the protocols to be implemented upon the resumption of training.

“Sinabihan ako ng Office of the President kahapon na okay sa Task Force pero hindi ko pa alam kung papaano. Basta okay ang scrimmages. Okay ang practices. Kausap ko si Chairman Mitra kanina na sinasabi niya, ‘Sige gagawa kami ng protocols.’

"Pag-uusapan pa namin ‘yung protocols at kung ano ang mga kundisyon nila. Pero ang magandang balita, pinayagan na tayo mag-scrimmage at practices. Hindi lang natin alam kung saan,” Marcial said.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga kami sa laking tulong ni Sen. Bong Go at Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea, sila po ang tumulong sa atin. Si [Ginebra] governor Alfrancis Chua na nakasama ko sa Malacanang. Isa siya sa masugit na talagang mag-push through itong scrimmages. Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya at sa lahat ng governors,” said Marcial.

Marcial said he will call a meeting with the players and coaches to discuss the resumption of training.

