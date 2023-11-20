PBA suspends referees crew for failing to call Barroca foul on Scottie

FOR failing to call a crucial infraction, the PBA suspended the entire officiating crew who worked the Barangay Ginebra-Magnolia Commissioner's Cup game on Sunday.

The pro league admitted game officials missed making a call against Mark Barroca off a driving Scottie Thompson in the final six seconds of the thrilling match and the Kings trailing by a point, 92-91, before the biggest crowd of the season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ALSO READ:

Magnolia went on and clinched a 93-91 victory after rallying from the depths of a 26-point second-quarter deficit.

"Unacceptable. There was contact and we failed to make a call," said deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

"With this, the officiating crew of the game between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots are suspended for failing to assess the infraction."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Kings led by as much as 26 points in the second quarter before settling for a 60-35 edge at the break.

But the Hotshots clawed their way back behind the energy plays of guard Jio Jalalon before import Tyler Bey sustained the comeback that put the Hotshots in front, 92-91, in the final 11.5 seconds.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After suing for timeout, Ginebra went to Thompson for the go-ahead basket, but was challenged by Barroca who television replays showed twice hit the former MVP in the arm in the contest.

No whistle was blown

The sequence led to Christian Standhardinger being forced to commit a duty foul on Jalalon with six seconds remaining. The Magnolia guard split his charities to make it a two-point game.

Without a timeout, Standhardinger was forced to hit an airball as the Hotshots escaped with the hard-earned win.

Castro later admitted the game officials did make a mistake for failing to call a foul on Barroca.

"During the game - in real time while the play was on, the game crew did not see a foul. The officials failed to call a foul (missed call) on Barroca against Thompson in the last 11.5 seconds of the 4th quarter," said Castro.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph