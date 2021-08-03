PBA suspends games due to rising COVID-19 cases in NCR

GAMES of the PBA Philippine Cup scheduled on Wednesday have been suspended due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant infections in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The league made the advisory early Tuesday in support of the government’s directive in addressing the rise in COVID cases in Metro Manila, which has been put under GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 30 to August 5.

Eventually, NCR will be placed under a stricter ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) status starting August 6 to August 20.

Still up in the air is the pending request of the PBA hierarchy with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) about transferring the games in Lipa, Batangas, which is currently under ordinary GCQ restrictions.

Games supposed to be played on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena are TnT Tropang Giga against Blackwater Bossing, NLEX versus Meralco, and Phoenix opposite Terrafirma.

