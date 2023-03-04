PBA summons Allein Maliksi, Barkley Ebona for endgame altercation

ALLEIN Maliksi and Barkley Ebona have been summoned by the PBA for their roles in the endgame altercation that marred the Meralco-Converge Governors’ Cup game on Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro will meet the two as they explain their side in the incident that happened in the final six seconds of overtime which the Bolts won, 132-129.

Maliksi and Ebona went at each other after the Converge big man tackled Maliksi hard with a duty foul as the FiberXers, down by two points, tried to stop the clock.

The 35-year-old Meralco wingman didn’t take the hit sitting down as he charged at Ebona, reaching for the neck of the third year forward out of Far Eastern University.

The commotion in front of the Meralco bench sparked a shoving and shouting incident among players and coaches, one which saw veteran mentor Norman Black confronting young Converge guard Alex Stockton.

Maliksi was later ejected after being called for a flagrant foul 2 penalty, while Ebona was slapped with a flagrant foul 1 penalty.

In a post-game interview, Maliksi claimed Ebona went after his face and not the ball.

“He’s not going for the ball, he’s really going for the face,” he said.

Ebona denied throwing a punch at Maliksi, insisting, “Hindi naman ako naka-closed fist.”

But Maliksi insisted Ebona deserves to be called an F2 for the action.

“What’s the difference of you punching (someone) in the face and you holding his neck? F2 sa akin, F1 sa kanya,” said the Meralco stalwart.

Maliksi will likewise have to explain what he claimed was Ebona trying to hurt Meralco players specifically import KJ McDaniels in retaliation to Raymar Jose’s actions against Converge reinforcement Jamaal Franklin.

“The whole game he’s really hurting KJ, he’s tripping KJ, he’s playing dirty,” said Maliksi.

Jose apparently, was told by Converge coach Aldin Ayo the FiberXers would also hurt McDaniels since they’re doing the same to Franklin, according to Maliksi.

“Yun ang nangyari. The whole game, may ano na siya…even nung first half hanggang sa dulo yun ang ginagawa niya. For me, that’s his thing.”