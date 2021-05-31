PBA study group recommends changes to 'draft dodger' rule

A STUDY group created by the PBA board has recommended changes to the 'draft dodger' rule and other controversial provisions of the league by-laws, Commissioner Willie Marcial bared on Monday.

Marcial said the study group, made up of basketball luminaries from both in and out of the league, has come up with its set of recommendations after a thorough review of pertinent provisions of the PBA by-laws.

The study group, Marcial said, was created in March by the board - long before the league came under fire for the 'draft dodger' rule soon after Thirdy Ravena signed a multi-year extension with Japan side San-En NeoPhoenix.

The 'draft dodger' rule threatens a ban on top rookie prospects from major varsity leagues in the country who skip the draft two straight years after graduating from college or two years after reaching the league's minimum age requirement for freshmen.

Marcial told SPIN.ph the study group recommended changes to the 'draft dodger' rule as well as league provisions that touched on "expired and live contracts and leaves of absence of players."

The study group is headed by PBA board vice-chairman Bobby Rosales and included legal counsel Melvin Mendoza and Marcial. Former PBL and MBA commissioner Ogie Narvasa is among the outsiders in the group, sources bared.

The group's recommendations will be forwarded to the PBA board for approval in the next few days, Marcial said.

"The study group has taken several issues and recommendations will be submitted to the board in the next few days," Marcial said.

"There are just a few issues that need to be threshed out before finalizing the report which includes expired and live contracts, leave of absence and rookie eligibility."

Marcial declined to reveal what the recommended changes are, saying only that all issues covered by the provisions will 'be held in abeyance' and acted upon retroactively once the recommendations are enacted into law.

"Resolution of all actions pertaining to issues addressed by the study group group will be held in abeyance by the commissioner and the same will be covered by what will be recommended to the board," the league commissioner said.

