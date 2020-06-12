PBA sticking to same format if Philippine Cup allowed to resume

THE PBA will stick to its usual format when the Philippine Cup is given clearance to resume its 2020 season.

PBA deputy commissioner and operations manager Eric Castro said the league will not be shortening its season if the government gives the go-signal to resume the games where it will still be played every Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with occasional Saturday matches.

“We will continue with our conference, the Philippine Cup format. Same format,” said Castro.

Under the Philippine Cup format, the PBA stages a round-robin tournament before heading to the playoffs. Quarterfinals will remain a best-of-three except for the top two teams wherein they will have a twice-to-beat advantage against the lower seeded squads.

The semifinals and the finals will remain a best-of-seven affair.

Castro also said the lone game of the Philippine Cup will stand with San Miguel holding a 1-0 record owing to its 94-78 win over Magnolia last March 8 before the league suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

But before the season resumes, the PBA is hoping for practice sessions to resume, with the league already sending a request to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) for a go-signal but under strict health protocols.

As part of its restart plan, teams will be allowed to practice by batches with only six persons – four of which players – being allowed to train as part of their conditioning in preparation for the resumption of the 2020 season.

Aside from one trainer, one health officer will also be present in the practice by batches to conduct temperature checks and other safety protocols.