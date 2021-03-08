PBA now in COVID-19 vaccine waiting list to boost chances of April opening

THE PBA has availed of the available vaccines for COVID-19 with partner Red Cross as a way to boost the kickoff of its 46th season by next month.

Commissioner Willie Marcial disclosed the league is already in the Red Cross list and is now awaiting its turn to receive the ordered vaccines.

The league is tentatively eyeing an April 9 start to the season-opening Philippine Cup.

“Sinulatan na natin sila (Red Cross). Nag-request na tayo ng vaccine,” said the commissioner, who was the recipient of the Mr. Executive award during the PBA Press Corps virtual Awards Night Sunday at the TV5 Media Center.

“Nasa listahan na tayo nila. At sinabi rin nila na nakalista na tayo. Hinihintay na lang natin.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial said the league requested the Moderna brand of vaccine, but is not discarding the other types of vaccines available in the market.

The PBA chief for one cited China-made Sinovac as very effective for severe cases of the virus.

“So kahit anong vaccine. Malaking bagay din na hindi tayo magka-severe,” said Marcial, whose late father was a known and well-liked doctor in Batangas City.

A request has likewise been forwarded to the IATF for the league’s possible opener next month, with Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea both promising to endorse the PBA plan.

Marcial and Board Chairman Ricky Vargas met with Go and Medialdea at Malacanang last week.

“Sinulatan ko na sila (IATF). Nag-request na tayo na sana by April. Sabi nila Senator Go and Sec. Medialdea dadalhin nila sa Task Force,” he said.

Under the request, the PBA said it will adopt the closed circuit system of home-gym-home for the coming season.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial, however, has yet to follow up on the matter, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases anew within Metro Manila.

On Monday, a total of 3,356 new cases was registered by the Department of Health, marking the fourth straight day the figures have breached the 3,000 mark.

Marcial admitted the sudden surge is a concern for the league.

“Siyempre concerned (tayo). Una para sa mga kababayan natin, and two, baka mahirapan pa tayo makapag-simula,” he said.

“Pero baka bumaba,” the commissioner added, noting the cases have yet been on the rise when they met Go and Medialdea in Malacañang.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.