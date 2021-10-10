PBA sets vaccine requirement, 6’6 height limit for imports

THE PBA will have an import height limit of 6-foot-6 for its planned second conference tentatively set to start in mid-November.

Under the limit, previous imports Justin Brownlee, Allen Durham, Eugene Phelps, KJ McDaniels, among others, are eligible to see action.

The league also requires imports to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

PBA second conference in the works

The PBA didn’t hold an import-laced tournament last season when it managed to stage just the all-Filipino conference in a bubble setup in Clark, Pampanga.

Barangay Ginebra was the last team to win a conference featuring imports as Brownlee led the Kings to the 2019 Governors Cup crown against Durham and the Meralco Bolts just a few months before the global COVID-19 struck.

The league though, is still coordinating with both national and local governments on how to deal with imports playing in the country given the current health pandemic.

