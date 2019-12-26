THE PBA has set the motion for its 3x3 league as it has scheduled its first-ever draft on Feb. 17.

In a social media post by the league, the PBA has opened the registration for aspiring players in the PBA 3x3. Players aged 17 years old and above, Filipino or of Fil-foreign citizenship can apply for the draft.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Details of when the 3x3 league will begin has yet to be announced.

For the aspirants, players must also submit an application form, original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) birth certificate, certificate of recognition from the Bureau of Immigration for Fil-foreign applicants, and 2x2 picture.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Deadline of submission of requirements is on Feb. 7.

The 3x3 league was recently approved by the board and will reportedly be held in conjunction with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Contact Rosc Teotico at (02) 84702768 for details.