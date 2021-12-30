Magnolia battles NLEX, Ginebra faces San Miguel as PBA returns to MOA

THE Philippine Basketball Association marks its return to the Mall of Asia Arena with back-to-back playdates in the venue when the Governors’ Cup resumes in January 2022.

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra takes on San Miguel in the main game of a Jan. 16 doubleheader.

TNT Tropang Giga take on Terrafirma Dyip in the 4 p.m. curtain raiser.

The first of the two-day schedule kicks off on Jan. 15 when Magnolia goes up against NLEX in the main game, shortly after the NorthPort-Blackwater encounter, marking the return of the league in the Pasay venue after two years.

The PBA released the game schedule for the period Jan. 12 to 30 on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.