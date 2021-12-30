Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Magnolia battles NLEX, Ginebra faces San Miguel as PBA returns to MOA

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    THE Philippine Basketball Association marks its return to the Mall of Asia Arena with back-to-back playdates in the venue when the Governors’ Cup resumes in January 2022.

    Defending champion Barangay Ginebra takes on San Miguel in the main game of a Jan. 16 doubleheader.

    TNT Tropang Giga take on Terrafirma Dyip in the 4 p.m. curtain raiser.

    The first of the two-day schedule kicks off on Jan. 15 when Magnolia goes up against NLEX in the main game, shortly after the NorthPort-Blackwater encounter, marking the return of the league in the Pasay venue after two years.

    The PBA released the game schedule for the period Jan. 12 to 30 on Thursday.

