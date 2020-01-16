PBA donates P1 million, supplies for victims of Taal eruption

THE PBA is doing its share to help victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

The pro league will be donating a total of P1 million in aid to those affected by the volcanic activity in the province of Batangas.

Commissioner Willie Marcial has solicited the help of the entire board to raise the money which will be handed out to Batangas officials before Game 5 of the Governors Cup Final between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We’ll hand out the check before Game 5 on Friday. Inimbitahan namin si Gov. Mandanas to come over, pero madami siyang ginagawa sa Batangas dahil nga sa Taal eruption. Pero he’ll be sending a representative to receive the PBA donation on his behalf,” said Marcial, who hails from Batangas City.

Other than the financial contribution, 500 pair of slippers will also be given to evacuees courtesy of Blackwater through owner Dioceldo Sy.

“Tingnan pa natin kung may madagdag pa tayong mga shirts and other immediate needs nung mga kababayan natin na nasalanta ng Taal eruption,” said Marcial.

The PBA chief added that the nearby Batangas City Sports Center, where the league usually plays when it goes to the Southern province, currently serves as temporary shelter for the families displace by the volcano eruption.

“Punung-puno ng tao yung coliseum kaya tutulungan din natin kahit paano yung kasalukuyang mga naka-shelter doon,” said Marcial.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of families living within the 14-kilometer radius of Taal since these areas are considered high-risk.

Alert level 4, which warns of hazardous eruption in the coming hours or days, remains in effect since the volcano first erupted and spewed ashes last Sunday.