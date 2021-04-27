PBA set for crucial meeting with Malacanang to map out 46th season

THE PBA hierarchy is set for a meeting with government officials at Malacanang specifically on how to go about the opening of its 46th season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua will sit down with Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Wednesday to talk about the possibility of allowing Asia’s pioneering pro league to finally set in motion its new season amid the current quarantine status within the NCR Plus areas.

Marcial hopes there would be a clearer picture after the meeting if the PBA would be able to push through with its planned opening of the Philippine Cup either late in May or middle of June.

“Siguro by tomorrow after naming mag-usap sa Malacanang, after one or two days may kaunting liwanag na kung saan ang direksyon natin,” said the amiable commissioner in his guesting at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online Forum on Tuesday.

Marcial disclosed the league will try to emphasize how successful it was in playing in a bubble set up last year by adhering to strict protocols it crafted in partnership with the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and the Department of Health (DoH).

At the same time, it will bare other plans and procedures the league has in the pipeline in the hope of convincing the government to give it the go-signal of officially starting the new season.

“Ipapakita namin at ie-explain namin na successful ang bubble, nagawa natin. And walang bulilyaso na nangyari (sa bubble), so sana ma-reward tayo sa ginawa natin,” added Marcial.

