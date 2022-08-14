SMB goes for jugular vs Meralco; TNT tries to finish off Magnolia

SAN Miguel and TNT Tropang Giga try to arrange a dream title showdown as they look to close out their respective PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series on Sunday.

The Beermen go for the kill against the Meralco Bolts in Game Six of their best-of-seven series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in their bid to make it back to the all-Filipino finals for the first time since 2019.

Coach Leo Austria hopes to end the series trend that saw his team taking Games One, Three, and Five.

The Beermen turned back a spirited Meralco comeback the last time to prevail, 89-78.

"We're hoping for the law of average. Sana next game matapos na namin," said Austria. "Kasi yung other semis, baka matapos na, e. So we don't want to be left behind.

"But it’s hard. If you're on the side of our opponent, they will try to make an adjustment. So sana our players will realize the next game will be the most important in this series."

Mikey Williams and the Tropang Giga try to finish off the Hotshots. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Meanwhile, the reigning champion Tropang Giga are out to deny the Magnolia Hotshots another lease on life as they also look to finish their own semis series.

The Hotshots derailed the Tropang Giga's march to the finals the last time behind a 105-97 victory led by the big 25 points of guard Marc Barroca.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said their bid to remain alive and extend the series to a deciding game will all depend on how Barroca responds again.

"Alam naman natin na when MB is aggressive, we have a good chance. Alam naman niya yan na kapag siya agresibo, the others will follow.

"Kaya on Sunday's game, dapat agresibo ka ulit. Hindi ka puwedeng magpahinga," a smiling Victolero told Barroca.

If necessary, Game Seven will be played on Wednesday also at the Big Dome.

