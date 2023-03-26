TNT, Ginebra brace for fightback from Meralco, San Miguel

TNT and Barangay Ginebra attempt to seize 2-0 leads in the semifinals of the the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday.

The Tropang Giga go up against Meralco at 4:30 p.m., while the Gin Kings take on San Miguel at 6:45 p.m. in the second match of the best-of-five semifinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

They got off to a strong start to the best-of-five series with TNT overwhelming Meralco, 110-80, and Ginebra defeating San Miguel, 121-112.

For both teams, the battle is just starting as they expect a highly-competitive Game Two with the backs of Meralco and San Miguel against the wall.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“I know it’s going to be tougher for us,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa. “I was surprised that Meralco lacked energy and maybe because it was an emotional victory for them (against Magnolia) and maybe they are a little bit on a high so there’s a lot of reason.”

Lastimosa was referring to Meralco’s overtime victory against Magnolia Chicken Timplados in their quarterfinal match last Wednesday.

“I don’t want to think that Meralco is not going to come up with a plan. Norman (Black) has been there. I played against him and he’s a coach for a long time. He has won a lot. He knows how to adjust in this kind of situation,” said Lastimosa.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone also thinks that San Miguel is capable of coming back more so since the Kings led by as many as 21 in Game One only for the Beermen to tie the game at one stretch of the fourth quarter.

“This team is too good,” warned Cone. “If it’s an even game and you lose your concentration, they can really blink your eyes and they will be leading by 10 or 15 in a moment’s notice. Luckily, we were up by 20.”

Meralco coach Norman Black admitted fatigue came to play in their Wednesday contest in which his team didn’t have the legs to compete against TNT.