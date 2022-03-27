Victolero moves on from non-call as Magnolia tries to bounce back

MOVE on.

In essence, that's what coach Chito Victolero's pre-game talk was all about in light of the officiating controversy that marred Game 2 of its PBA Governors Cup semifinal series against Meralco.

"Don't dwell on it and just move forward," said the Magnolia coach heading to Game 3 on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. "Kalimutan natin kung anuman ung nangyari and then adjust."

Refs suspended

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1 after the Bolts pulled off an 81-75 win Friday in a game marred by a shot-clock violation committed by Meralco which game officials failed to call.

The entire referees' crew which worked Game Two was suspended for the rest of the semifinals by the PBA Commissioner's Office.

Victolero also lamented the referees had been calling it too tight, preventing the Hotshots from playing their game.

Meralco coach Norman Black won't dwell either on the issue that marred the Bolts' win and is more focused on keeping the momentum going.

"We have a little bit of a momentum now so that's gonna help us," he said.

