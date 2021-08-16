PBA teams finalize hotel bookings, await go-signal from Pampanga gov

THE PBA is waiting for teams to finalize accommodation arrangements before resuming the 2021 Philippine Cup, most likely in Pampanga.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said they will coordinate with Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda the planned semi-bubble tournament once the accommodations of the 12 teams have been finalized.

“As of now, we are waiting for teams to complete their certificates of acceptance from hotels/accommodations where they will stay. Then, will submit [these] to the office of Gov. Pineda,” said Castro.

Closed-circuit format

The league is already gearing up for the resumption of the 2021 season under a closed-circuit format, but this time with teams staying in hotels in Pampanga to comply with the home-venue-home set-up.

The PBA is not allowed to continue its games in Metro Manila after the capital was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

The PBA has not played since August 1 when TNT beat Phoenix Super LPG, 84-80, and Rain or Shine defeated Terrafirma, 83-77, at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Since then, the PBA has been granted permission by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to resume the tournament but only in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) classification or lower.

Castro has not put a target date on when the PBA conference will resume, saying that it will all be up to the go-signal of the provincial government.

“Depends on when we will get the green light from Pampanga,” said Castro.

