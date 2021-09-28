Twice-to-beat TNT, Meralco hope to waste no time vs Ginebra, NLEX

TNT and Meralco will look to seal their place in the semifinals on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The PBA on Tuesday released the schedule for the week, with the Tropang Giga taking on Barangay Ginebra at 6 p.m. on Wednesday after the clash between the Bolts and NLEX at 3 p.m. at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Being the top two teams at the end of the elimination round, TNT and Meralco hold a twice-to-beat advantage in their series against separate opponents.

The Gin Kings and the Road Warriors, on the other hand, will seek to extend the series into a rubber match to be played on Friday.

Meanwhile, San Miguel and Magnolia will go for a sweep of their best-of-three series against their respective opponents on Thursday at the DHVSU gym.

Mikey Williams

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Beermen face NorthPort at 2 p.m., and the Hotshots clash with Rain or Shine at 4:35 p.m.

San Miguel won in dramatic fashion, with Alex Cabagnot burying a jumper with 1.5 seconds left for an 88-87 victory over NorthPort.

Magnolia, on the other hand, beat Rain or Shine, 81-70, behind the 20 points of Paul Lee.

If the Batang Pier and the Elastopainters extend the series, the deciding matches will be held on Saturday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.