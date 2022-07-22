What you need to know about PBA Friday doubleheader

NLEX and Blackwater go for the sixth seed in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup when they battle separate foes in the final day of the eliminations on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule July 22

The Road Warriors take on NorthPort at 3 p.m., followed by the match of the Bossing against Magnolia Chicken Timplados at 6 p.m.

NLEX and Blackwater are even at 5-5 (win-loss), hoping that they can barge into the sixth spot which means they will only play in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

Of the two teams, NLEX has the edge as the Road Warriors will only need to win against the Batang Pier in order to secure the sixth-seed.

For Blackwater to take No. 6, NLEX must also lose against NorthPort, aside from the Bossing winning against Magnolia.

A loss by NLEX and Blackwater will still result in the Road Warriors grabbing the sixth seed, but the Bossing will slide to eighth place.

The Road Warriors look to continue their winning ways after they defeated Blackwater, 98-68, last Saturday to stay within contention for a best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The Bossing are on a four-game slide, as they lost to Converge, 92-90, last Wednesday.

Magnolia (7-3) still has something to play for in the match against Blackwater as it looks to book the third spot in the quarterfinals.

NorthPort, on the other hand, is playing for pride and improve its 3-7 win-loss card at the end of the eliminations.

