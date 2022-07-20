What you need to know about Wednesday's PBA games

BLACKWATER tries to clinch a quarterfinal berth on Wednesday when it faces Converge in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule July 20

The Bossing look to arrest a three-game losing streak when they go up against fellow quarterfinal-seeking FiberXers at 3 p.m.

Blackwater is on a slump and has dropped to sixth place with a 5-4 win-loss record. The Bossing lost to NLEX, 98-68, on Friday in a game where they only scored two points in the first period.

Another defeat could spell trouble for the Bossing as they could even lose a quarterfinal seat despite their solid showing in the eliminations.

Converge is also in a precarious situation as it is in a tie for eighth place with Rain or Shine with a 4-6 win-loss record.

In the second game, Rain or Shine also looks to improve its chances of a quarterfinal berth with a clash against Magnolia at 6 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Elasto Painters are also in the same boat as the FiberXers as they need to also win to improve their chances of entering the quarters.

Magnolia (6-3) goes for its sixth straight win to gain momentum entering the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.