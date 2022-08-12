What you need to know about Game 5s of PBA Philippine Cup semis

TNT shoots for a finals berth on Wednesday in Game Five against Magnolia Chicken Timplados in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule August 12

The Tropang GIGA face the Hotshots at 3 p.m.

TNT will look to finish off Magnolia after its 102-84 victory in Game Four on Sunday for a 3-1 lead in their semifinal series.

TNT coach Chot Reyes though knows all too well that the close-out game is the most difficult one to win, and Game Five will be no exception.

"They know the most difficult win to get in any series is the No. 4. We have to be extra ready for it," said Reyes.

Mikey Williams had 15 points in Game Four but only exploded in the fourth quarter as other TNT players led by Poy Erram also delivered in the match. Erram had 18 points in Game Four.

“We are a team and Mikey is a big part of the team but he is not the only part of the team," said Reyes.

Magnolia was hounded with a foul woes in Game Four with Calvin Abueva fouling out and finishing with just two points.

"We’re the No. 1 defensive team, but the problem is, we cannot play defense right now," rued Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“For the last two games, 'yan na 'yun. Palagi kaming foul trouble. That is the key. We need to play defense because that’s our strength. Kung hindi kami makakadepensa, wala kaming chance dito," he added.

In the second game, Meralco and San Miguel go for an important 3-2 series lead in their contest at 6 p.m.

The Bolts are in the thick of the fight, and equalized the series on Sunday with a 111-97 win over the Beermen in Game Four.

